SACP calls for unity, socialism to address economic inequality.

The SACP has called for a united front to tackle the economic inequalities and social issues plaguing the country.

The party emphasises the need for a revolutionary working-class movement to bring about fundamental change.

“The coming period requires ever-growing, maximum working-class unity and independence on all fronts of the struggle,” said SACP spokesperson Dr Alex Masilo.

He added that the party is committed to addressing the crisis of working-class representation, as resolved in the party’s Fifth Special National Congress held in December.

Reflecting on the post-1994 era, Masilo acknowledged some progress in human rights and social advances but pointed out the economic stagnation.

“The economy in our country still dominantly belongs to a tiny minority,” he said.

According to the SACP, the legacy of colonial and apartheid oppression, coupled with neoliberal policies, continues to hinder economic equity.

The party is advocating for broad-based industrialisation and a thriving public economy as solutions.

Crime and unemployment

“Our country needs large-scale public economic and social infrastructure development and maintenance,” Masilo emphasised, highlighting the importance of a national health insurance system and a universal basic income grant.

Calling for a “popular left front”, Masilo stressed the need for a shift away from neoliberal policies, describing the influence of imperialist-controlled institutions as deeply disappointing.

“Let’s consolidate and build a powerful, socialist movement of the workers and poor,” he urged.

Crime also remains a significant concern, with Masilo attributing high crime rates to the crisis levels of unemployment, poverty, and inequality.

“There is a causal relationship between these social issues and crime,” he noted, urging for systemic change to address these challenges.

He reiterated the party’s unwavering support for global causes, including the struggle for democracy in Swaziland and Western Sahara’s fight against Moroccan occupation.

“We denounce the injustice faced by the Saharawi people in the strongest terms possible,” he declared.

Support for Palestine

The SACP also expressed solidarity with nations resisting imperialist forces, such as Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Bolivia in South America.

Masilo reaffirmed support for Venezuela’s newly elected president, Nicolás Maduro, against external attempts to undermine the country’s democratic processes.

In the Middle East, the SACP stands firm with Palestine against Israeli occupation and supports the broader axis of resistance.

“Our solidarity with the people of Palestine stands firm against the occupation and genocide by the apartheid Israeli settler regime,” Masilo said.

The party’s call to action is clear: a push for unity and socialism is essential in addressing both domestic and international issues.

“Together, let’s forge a path toward a just society where the majority, the working class, can share in the country’s wealth,” Masilo concluded, reaffirming the SACP’s commitment to a more equitable future.

