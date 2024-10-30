Positive signs for Lesufi’s government after 100 days in office

The only government without the DA in a province where the ANC did not get a majority is showing positive signs of stability after the 100 days in office.

The ANC-led government, which governs courtesy of the informal support of the EFF and MKP, has managed, according to Premier Panyaza Lesufi, to achieve its short-term targets since its formation on July 3.

Although not much can be done in 100 days, he said, the Gauteng government, which is under pressure to deliver given its borrowed time, has done considerably well.

Plans to accelerate delivery

On Wednesday, Lesufi outlined the successes of the administration that is opposed only by the DA. The premier also laid out plans to accelerate and improve service delivery for the residents of Gauteng.

The biggest success of the Lesufi’s government, much to the disappointment of naysayers, was the passing of the R165bn provincial budget.

But the EFF and the MKP, who are opposed to the neoliberal stance the ANC has taken in national government but are sympathetic to pragmatic Lesufi, came to the rescue and supported the budget despite the DA’s opposition.

Delivering his 100 days of the provincial government’s tenure, Lesufi announced several positive signs that the government was moving in the right direction.

War against crime

At the centre of Lesufi’s government’s strategy is fighting crime, which is ravaging the province, especially in townships.

“As a demonstration of the parties involved in the government of provincial unity, more than 80% of the parties represented at the Gauteng provincial legislature adopted the Gauteng provincial appropriation bill on 1 August 2024 amounting to R165 billion,” said Lesufi.

“We have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing cooperation with the minister of police and our three metropolitan municipalities, cementing our resolve to fight crime in our province.

“On a weekly basis, we meet with all municipalities to enhance safety plans. All municipalities have now agreed to contribute the footage of their CCTV cameras to the provincial command centre, which includes footage from private security agencies.”

Repurposing of e-tolls

Lesufi also emphasised that the much unwanted etolls were a thing of the past, such that the provincial government has other plans for the governments.

Unlike the EFF, which threatened to physically take down the e-toll gantries, Lesufi said the plan was to repurpose them for crimefighting.

The gantries are mounted with state-of-the-art cameras that capture all vehicles travelling on Gauteng motorways, initially purposed for e-tolls billing.

But with most crimes, such as car hijacking, committed by criminals who end up driving on the motorways en route to neighbouring countries where most of the stolen vehicles are sold, the gantries will come in handy to nab these thugs.

“To date we have paid R3.8-billion of the e-tolls debt, and we are on course to cover the maintenance costs.

“In the next cabinet meeting, we are scheduled to discuss the repurposing of the e-toll to fight crime,” said Lesufi.

Revitalising Joburg CBD

He went on announcing other achievements: “We have launched the revitalisation on the Johannesburg CBD with various stakeholders as part of our resolve to reclaim the Johannesburg CBD.

In the next few days, we will host a summit with potential investors who are willing to invest in the Johannesburg CBD.

“Over the three months, we have delivered title deeds to over 4,000 families, changing their lives and securing their future.

“We have commenced with the refurbishment of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital following the fire that gutted the hospital.”

Other achievements the government has managed to register within the 100 days include a plan of action by the department of roads and transport, with the assistance of the Council for Scientific and Industrial IR, to conduct research on alternative technology against theft and vandalism of traffic lights.

“The department is also implementing a programme of drone monitoring of traffic signals. More than 100-foot patrollers will complement this initiative by safeguarding our signals from theft and vandalism.”

