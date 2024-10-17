Premier rewards reshuffled MEC with legislature post

Premier Mandla Ndlovu has made a bold move to quell political tension in Mpumalanga by giving Fidel Mlombo, whom he removed from his cabinet only a month ago, a strategic legislature position.

Former MEC for culture, sport, and recreation Mlombo was pushed to the sidelines when former Emalahleni mayor Leah Mabuza took his place.

Ndlovu defended the reshuffle at the time, claiming that the cabinet needed a larger female presence as part of the ANC’s campaign for gender parity within the provincial executive council.

The decision incensed Cosatu, a trade union federation. It termed the reshuffle process hurried and contemptuous of their opinions, accusing Ndlovu of excluding them.

Cosatu’s provincial secretary, Thabo Mokoena, criticised the move, saying: “We were only invited at the last minute, and when we advised otherwise, we were not heard.”

Chair of chairs

In an unexpected turn of events this week, Mlombo returned to power with greater authority than before, indicating a change in the political landscape.

He was elected without opposition to the important post of chairperson of committees, also known as the “chair of chairs.”

With the unanimous backing of ANC legislators, Cosatu’s public protest over his earlier dismissal from the cabinet came to an end with Mlombo’s election.

“I declare my acceptance of the position as the chairperson of committees in the Mpumalanga provincial legislature,” Mlombo announced.

Mlombo underscored the power his new position entails, not afraid to show off his muscles to his former cabinet colleagues.

“This office, working with other presiding officers, will control the programme of the provincial legislature — the same programme that dictates the activities of both the legislature members and the executive council.

“It will align them with the mandate of this institution and keep them focused on the purpose for which the legislature exists,” he said.

Speeding up service delivery

Mlombo promised to use his power to speed up service delivery throughout the province and to hold MECs accountable.

“I humbly thank the African National Congress for granting me this privilege. It is an honour to serve my people once again,” he said.

Mlombo is a powerful member of the tripartite alliance who brings a wealth of political experience to the position.

From 2009 to 2016, Mlombo was the SACP’s provincial secretary before being elected to the legislature.

His longstanding ties to the SACP and Cosatu have strengthened his position of power within the tripartite alliance.

Despite several attempts, Cosatu’s Mokoena was not immediately available for comment on Mlombo’s appointment.

