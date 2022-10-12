Presidency releases amended State Capture Report

The final installment of the State Capture Report has been amended after inquiry chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, requested to make corrections.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Presidency said: “The Presidency has received the amended version of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture Report, which incorporates corrections made by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the commission.”

The report, handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa in June, dealt with the Vrede dairy farm project, former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane, former spy boss Arthur Fraser, crime intelligence, and the State Security Agency.

In August, Zondo applied for permission to make corrections and maintained that the parties listed in the report would not be prejudiced. He further said the changes would be publicised for all to see.

On October 4, the high court in Pretoria granted Zondo permission to amend the report. Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba said at the time that the changes might not affect the findings and recommendations made in the report.

“The release follows the granting of permission by the Pretoria High Court on the 4th of October 2022, to allow Chief Justice Zondo to make corrections to the final volume of the report which was submitted to the Presidency in June 2022,” said the presidency.

The changes, which are on volumes two and three of the final report, can be found on the website of the Presidency.

