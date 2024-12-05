Public Protector probes McKenzie’s alleged misuse of public funds

The office of the Public Protector, Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, has launched an investigation into Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, for misusing nearly R800 000 of public funds. The complaint refers to the funds spent during the minister’s trip to France.

The complaint was brought forth by the EFF, claiming a violation of the code of ethical conduct governing the executive. The party also believes that McKenzie might have breached the ministerial handbook, which provides guidelines for members of the executive.

Violation of ethics during trip to the Olympics

In a letter, the office stated that the Public Protector is currently investigating allegations that McKenzie may have violated the Executive Members’ Ethics Act (EMEA) of 1998.

This is in relation to claims of misuse of public funds during a trip to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

According to the letter, the investigation is being conducted under Section 182 of the Constitution of South Africa (1996). And also in accordance with Sections 6 and 7 of the Public Protector Act of 1994.

“The Investigation Team is currently in the process of gathering and collecting information and evidence pertaining to this complaint. As well as analysing the minister’s response to the allegations levelled against him.

Necessity of ‘lavish’ expenditure questioned

“Please be advised that it is envisaged that the investigation would not be completed within thirty (30) days as prescribed by Section 3(2)(a) of EMEA. And the Public Protector would therefore submit a report as envisaged in Section 3(3) of EMEA,” reads the letter in part.

Leigh-Ann Mathys, EFF national spokesperson, said the public funds spent on McKenzie’s trip raise concerns about the necessity and justification of the lavish expenditure.

She said McKenzie’s dishonesty has been evident in his initial denial of attending the games, only for him to later contradict himself. She asserted that that reflected a broader culture of deceit within the seventh administration.

EFF accuses GNU of promoting corruption in this case

Mathys accused the government of national unity (GNU) of aligning itself with corruption, criminal behaviour, white monopoly capital and lack of accountability.

“We, therefore, fully support the Public Protector’s investigation into whether the minister’s actions constitute a violation of the [EMEA] and the executive ethics code, which outline the standards of conduct expected of public officials.

“Specifically, we are concerned with whether McKenzie’s conduct has breached several key provisions. This includes misuse of public funds and failure to act in the public interest,” said Mathys.

