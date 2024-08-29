Public Works minister pledges to eradicate construction mafias

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson has vowed to eradicate construction mafias in a bid to boost investment in infrastructure.

Macpherson said he will prioritise the cancellation of incomplete contracts. These were a source of social unrest, which were largely responsible for damage caused to public infrastructure.

He said the department was working closely with law enforcement agencies, specifically to deal with construction mafias across the country.

Cleaning up the department of corrupt officials

Macpherson explained that this would require cleaning up the department of corrupt and abusive officials. He demanded accountability and transparency in all spheres.

According to the minister, this was a step to bring his house in order. He stated that a strong foundation would stand the test of time.

In the past weeks, Macpherson visited the Telkom Towers in Tshwane. It has been vacant since its purchase and renovation.

He has since appointed an independent investigator to provide a detailed report, within 60 days. The report is on reasons behind the failure of this project.

Tender for second independent investigation

“In the coming weeks, a tender for a second independent investigation will be released. It will investigate leases which have been established by the department to ensure that these leases were completed within the confines of the law. And that the state is paying market-related prices for each,” said Macpherson.

He said they have also initiated an investigation into R300-million IT security breach.

He has also authorised the department’s legal services to assist to recover R20-million against Kroucamp Plumbers.

They will be assisting the Special Investigating Unit. The unit had discovered that departmental officials had received R300, 000 from the tender, which was appointed unlawfully.

Financial oversight

“Financial oversight has also been significantly tightened. I have restructured financial decision-making powers that were previously delegated. This allowed for expenditures of up to R20-million without the accounting officer’s approval.

“The measure is crucial in preventing the kind of financial mismanagement. It [mismanagement] contributed to the department’s R3-billion overdraft,” said Macpherson.

