Ramaphosa enacts laws that uphold IPID’s independence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has enacted laws that uphold the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID’s) institutional and operational independence. The laws also provide it the authority to look into significant allegations of misconduct made by police officers, whether or not they are on duty.

This after an extensive examination of the original IPID Act of 2011. It was started by the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service, and the recently passed Independent Police Investigate Directorate Amendment Act, was the result.

According to the a statement by the office of the president on Wednesday, the Civilian Secretariat oversees the SAPS. It does so on behalf of the civilian government, and organises external parties on issues related to policing and crime prevention. It advises the Minister of Police on policy, and developing departmental policies helped with the new laws.

Entrenches IPID’s institutional and operational independence

“The new law entrenches the institutional and operational independence of IPID. It also makes it clear that the directorate’s independence. The law must be independent, impartial and exercise its powers and functions without fear, favour or prejudice,” said the statement.

It highlighted that the updated legislation amends provisions relating to the appointment of the executive director of IPID. This broadens the executive director’s responsibilities in respect of the referral of recommendations on disciplinary matters.

“The Amendment Act provides for pre-employment security screening investigations to be done by the directorate.

“The law now empowers IPID to investigate any deaths caused by the actions of a member of the SAPS. Also by a member of a municipal police service, whether such member was on or off duty.”

New act goes hard on police crimes

The new act also enables IPID to investigate rape by a member of the SAPS or related members.

“The law also provides for a savings provision in the conditions of service of existing IPID investigators and provincial heads.”

The new regulation is implemented at a time when a growing number of police are being caught breaking the law.

Sunday World recently revealed that a Northern Cape police officer was taken into custody over the weekend. He had allegedly been caught using a state vehicle while intoxicated.

The Mothibistad magistrate’s court on Tuesday granted him bail and discharged him. The officer is stationed at the Mothibistad police station. He is charged with driving while intoxicated, among other offences. This according to Northern Cape police spokeswoman Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien.

