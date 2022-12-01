Ramaphosa is ‘operating like a fugitive’ – EFF

The EFF has castigated under-fire President Cyril Ramaphosa after he abruptly excused himself from a question-and-answer session scheduled with the National Council of Provinces at the National Assembly on Thursday.

The session, where Ramaphosa was supposed to address MPs on matters of national interest including loadshedding, was cancelled after the Section 89 Panel found in its report that he committed gross misconduct and broke his oath of office when he concealed the theft of millions of dollars at this Phala Phala farm.

But Ramaphosa is “operating like a fugitive” for ducking responsibility, according to the red berets, who have long been gunning for his head. In a statement on Thursday, the organisation said Ramaphosa is obliged by the constitution to account to parliament on matters of national interest.

“Operating like a fugitive, Ramaphosa has decided to abscond from accountability and facing members of parliament, because he knows that the findings of the independent panel on the crimes of Phala Phala farm have exposed him as a gangster and a mafia president,” the EFF said.

“Ramaphosa is compelled by the constitution to account to parliament, and he cannot avoid these obligations simply because of his cowardice, and that he has been revealed as a scoundrel. Ramaphosa has now not only violated the constitution, but he has spat in the faces of millions of South Africans who deserve accountability through parliament.”

The EFF advised the president to stop running and face the music, saying it wants him to step down. It also sent a stern warning that it would not let him address MPs in parliament if he does not step aside.

“The EFF cautions Ramaphosa and advises him that he cannot hide forever. His best course of action remains, [it is] immediate resignation, because he will never know peace in any sitting of parliament because the EFF will never allow a money-launderer, kidnapper, torturer and constitutional delinquent to address the people of this country.

“Ramaphosa has forfeited the privilege of being a president, and no amount of running away will rescue him.”

Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen proposed during a briefing on Thursday that an early election be convened to allow South African to vote for a new president.

According to Steenhuisen, this matter is pressing and cannot wait on the ANC’s elective conference.

“We cannot leave it up to 4 000 bribed and compromised delegates at an ANC conference to choose the future of our country. That choice has to be made by all the people of South Africa in an early election,” he said, noting that Ramaphosa must accept his downfall as his own doing.

He also believes that David Mabuza, the deputy president, is not fit to take over from Ramaphosa.

“South Africans should not have to choose between the Phala Phala corruption of Cyril Ramaphosa, the Digital Vibes corruption of Zweli Mkhize, or the Mafia state of David Mabuza.

“Our country and its people deserve far better than this terrible set of options. And let us also be very clear: President Ramaphosa is not a helpless victim in all of this. The collapse of his presidency is entirely his own doing.”

Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation later on Thursday, and speculation is rife that he will resign as head of state. However, this is highly unlikely, as the governing party is set to gather at its special national executive committee meeting on Friday.

‘Ramaphosa may have committed serious violations’

