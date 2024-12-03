Ramaphosa moves embattled Simelane to human settlements

The embattled cabinet minister Thembi Simelane has been moved to human settlements from the justice and constitutional development portfolio. This is the first reshuffle of the government of the national unity cabinet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the reshuffle on Tuesday evening following months of controversy on why he was not firing Simelane over a link to an alleged VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

Ramaphosa, in a media statement, announced that Simelane will be swapping roles with human settlements minister Mamoloko Kubayi.

“In order to ensure the effectiveness of cabinet in delivering to its mandate and in accordance with Section 91(2) of the Constitution, I have decided to make the following changes to the national executive:

“Ms Mmamoloko Tryphosa Kubayi, currently the Minister of Human Settlements is appointed the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.

“Ms Thembi Simelane, currently the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is appointed the Minister of Human Settlements,” said Ramaphosa.

Deputy ministers also reshuffled

He added that Phumzile Mgcina, is appointed the Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.

“Ms Mgcina has been serving in the national executive as the Deputy Minister of Labour and Employment. Ms Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala is appointed the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour.

Nemadzinga-Tshabalala has been serving in the national executive as the Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.

“The changes to the national executive are effective immediately. I would like to wish these members of the national executive well in their new positions.

She allegedly received a loan of R575 600 from Gundo Wealth Solutions in 2016 while she was Polokwane’s mayor.

According to Simelane, the loan was used to buy a coffee shop because she felt that managing a business would provide her with a stable income because politics was a short career.

At least 12 employees had been hired, according to Simelane, by the coffee shop. But she disclosed that she was no longer the company’s owner.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content