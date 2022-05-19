Ramaphosa, politicians saddened by former Joburg mayor’s demise

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness following the death of former mayor of Joburg Mpho Moerane on Wednesday.

Moerane, who was involved in a car accident in Gallo Manor, northeast of Johannesburg on Monday last week, succumbed to his injuries at the Milpark Hospital. He was driving back home from Alexandra when the accident occurred.

Ramaphosa said: “This is a sad day for Johannesburg and for the nation, as we mourn the passing of a vibrant, young leader. Moerane was an entrepreneurial, multi-skilled leader who placed his talents and creative energy at the disposal of the citizens of Johannesburg by moving into public office with vast experience as a business owner and, earlier in his life, as an artisan.

“We will miss his contribution to his political home, the African National Congress, and to the development of Johannesburg as one of our country’s and continent’s most important economic and cultural centres. May his soul rest in peace.”

Moerane is the third Johannesburg mayor to die in less than a year. His predecessor Jolidee Matongo also died in a car accident in September 2021. Matongo had been in office for just over a month following the passing of Geoff Makhubo, who succumbed to Covid-19-related complications in July 2021.

The family has announced that Moerane would be buried on Sunday.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba also sent his condolences to Moerane’s family and the ANC. Remarking on the devastation of losing three mayors in less than a year, Mashaba said: “Former mayor Moerane becomes the third City of Joburg councillor to pass away since this current council term began in November 2021.

“ActionSA joins all political parties and civil society stakeholders in sharing our condolences with the council and the residents. Our condolences further extend to the ANC’s City of Joburg caucus, in particular, as Moerane becomes the party’s third Joburg mayor and caucus leader to pass away within a year, following the deaths of mayors Makhubo and Matongo.

“I would like to extend my warmest condolences to the Moerane family, who have lost a husband, father, brother, cousin and son. May the family be enveloped in the comfort of God’s love.”

Current Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse described Moerane as a man of integrity. “Bitso [my namesake], as we affectionately used to call each other, will forever hold a special place in my heart, not just as a colleague but also as someone I called a friend.” said Phalatse.

Former Midvaal mayor and current ActionSA leader in Gauteng Bongani Baloyi said: “Rest in peace my brother.”

