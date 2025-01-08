Ramaphosa unveils plan to grow ANC support in Western Cape

The ANC is determined to attract more voters in the Western Cape, where its government of national unity (GNU) partner, the DA, governs.

In the 2024 national and provincial elections, the ANC only received 19,55% of the vote in the province. The DA stands at 55, 30% in the province.

Speaking at the party’s regional cake-cutting ceremony in Athlone, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was adamant that the 2026 local government elections will see the party woo more voters in the province. He mentioned that the municipalities in the Western Cape were not prioritising the needs of the poorest residents.

To embody its principle of non-racialism

The party intends on shaking off the perception that it is only concerned with issues affecting black people. It wants to embody its principle of non-racialism.

“The ANC’s work is cut out, we are in the rebuilding phase. And part of the phase is to make sure that we appeal to all the national groups. We have a lot of work to do to reclaim that affection and the love that the people used to have for the ANC. And we have not given up. We will continue working with our leaders on the ground to make sure that the standing of the ANC is revived,” Ramaphosa said.

The party faces one major dilemma. Its structures are weak in the Western Cape. And they have continued to decline in support overtime. The ANC has failed to garner a majority since the advent of democracy, with its highest showing in the province being 45% in 2004.

Focus on organisational work

“The organisational work we must do is quite massive. And our leaders in the province are aware of that, we are all aware of that as a movement. We are focused on the Western Cape. And that is why we have the celebrations are here and they are spread throughout the province. So continue to watch this space…” said Ramaphosa.

The party will be hosting their celebrations on Saturday, January 11, at the Mandela Park Stadium, in Khayelitsha.

“The January 8 statement usually gives analysis of the moment we are in. More importantly, the January 8 statement sets out priorities that we must embark on for the entire year,” the ANC president reiterated.

