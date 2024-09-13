Ramaphosa vows to end extortion in the country

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the nation that the government is working around the clock to end business extortions and protection fee trends across the country.

He stated that these trends have a negative impact on the economy by disrupting business activities and delaying infrastructure construction.

This statement was made during a Q&A session in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Cape Town on Thursday.

He noted that these activities also instil fear and lawlessness in the business sector. But he assured that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is working to resolve the issue.

Eastern Cape is hardest hit by extortion crisis

Ramaphosa indicated that in the Eastern Cape, the police have established the Eastern Cape Provincial Forum. This forum will address extortion-related matters in the province. Police visibility has also been increased in identified hotspots. The province is battling with a rising number of extortion cases.

To further combat these crimes, the Crime Intelligence and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) will work together to identify the criminals and bring them to justice.

“A modus operandi and target analysis has been conducted. This analysis confirmed that the identified gangs operate in syndicates to commit organised criminal activities.

“The cases are, therefore, being dealt with under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. It is focusing on the gang leaders to neutralise the syndicates’ activities,” said Ramaphosa.

Collaboration to recover proceeds of extortion

According to Ramaphosa, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), along with the Asset Forfeiture Unit and other relevant stakeholders, will collaborate to ensure that the proceeds of crime are recovered by the state.

He added that the Eastern Cape already has an established Extortion Hotline. And efforts are underway to expand it nationwide. This hotline allows the community to report extortion-related matters. It has reportedly received about 1 300 calls.

“The growth of extortion syndicates is a major concern. It has, therefore, been prioritised by our law enforcement agencies. They are working together with stakeholders across government and society.

“We are confident that by working together, we will be able to defeat these criminals,” said Ramaphosa.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content