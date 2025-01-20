Road accidents claim 1 552 lives during festive season

More than 1 500 people lost their lives on the roads during the holidays, according to the Department of Transport’s 2024–2025 festive season road safety report.

In comparison to the same period a year ago, when 1 502 people died on South African roads, the 1 552 deaths represented a 3.3% increase.

According to the report, 1 234 crashes resulted in fatalities, with KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 304. Road accidents in Gauteng claimed 235 lives, and 231 people were killed in the Eastern Cape.

Fatal crashes were also recorded in other parts of the country.

More crashes recorded

According to Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, there have been 5.3% more fatalities and 4.2% more crashes than during the 2023–2024 holiday season.

She explained that six provinces saw more fatalities compared with the previous holiday season. This includes KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, the Free State, Limpopo, the Northern Cape, and the North West.

The Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Free State saw increases of 70, 54, and 21 fatalities, respectively, while Gauteng, the Western Cape, and Mpumalanga saw reductions of 76, 23, and 15 fatalities, respectively.

“Pedestrian fatalities remain a huge concern, with 41% of all road fatalities being pedestrians,” Creecy said.

“The highest percentage of pedestrian fatalities were recorded in Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, which are the most populous provinces in the country in terms of vehicles and people.

“Gauteng had the highest pedestrian fatalities at 63.84%, followed by the Western Cape with 53.9% and KwaZulu-Natal with 44.33%.”

Drinking and walking

Creecy warned against pedestrians drinking and walking, jaywalking, and advised that all pedestrians wear bright clothing at night.

She said her department has contacted the heads of a Free State initiation school to suggest that the graduates avoid returning home at three in the morning by travelling alongside a highway.

While this is considered culture, Creecy said the authorities escorted the graduates to their destination to avoid fatalities.

“The number of people who died on our roads this festive season has increased because people continued to behave badly,” she said.

“In spite of our pleas and warnings, and notwithstanding our efforts to clamp down on irresponsible and reckless behaviour, it is clear that many road users, both drivers and pedestrians, continue to act without regard for the lives of others.”

Creecy continued: “I have asked the provinces to conduct a detailed analysis of their respective statistics and come up with a clear plan for the way forward when we reconvene at the end of January.

“This will include a look at severe consequences for those who continue to show a disregard for road safety.”

Traffic fines

She said during the festive season, traffic law enforcement officers carried out over 997 roadblocks nationwide. This was in collaboration with local, provincial, and national authorities, as well as the SA Police Service and the Border Management Authority, among others.

The minister added that there was ongoing disregard for traffic laws, with officers issuing 711 184 fines for traffic-related offences. This included 23 607 fines for failure to use a seatbelt, 16 925 for using cellphones while driving, and 16 527 for unroadworthy vehicles. Additionally, 48 917 vehicles were impounded in areas with available facilities. In areas without available facilities, discs were removed from the cars.