‘SABC’s taking guidance from government to call it GNU’

The SABC has defended its decision to refer to the current administration as a government of national unity (GNU).

The public broadcaster is arguing that it is merely using the terminology adopted by the government itself.

This defence comes in response to a case brought by the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) against the broadcaster, demanding that it stop referring to the government as a GNU.

The dispute follows the ANC’s introduction of the term after losing its majority vote in the 2024 general elections.

The MKP insists that the government should instead be called an “ANC-DA coalition”, emphasising that the ANC and the DA were the first parties to sign the statement of intent, which the MKP describes as a contract to enter into government with the support of other parties.

However, SABC lawyer, advocate Terry Motau SC, told the court that the broadcaster simply adopted the terminology chosen by the government.

“The SABC took the word that the government used to name itself and used it,” said Motau.

He argued that the SABC had provided a platform for commentators and political leaders to express their views on the GNU.

According to Motau, the leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, was among the political figures invited to share their views.

There is no cover-up

He said Malema described the term as politically controversial during his appearance on the broadcaster.

“The SABC, in exercise of its freedom of speech as enumerated in its policies, strives to give South Africans a diversity of opinions and voices on any topic discussed — and what is the topic in this instance?

“The topic is GNU, and there is no cover-up, there is no taking of political science, but it presents the facts as they are,” said Motau.

He argued that unless there is a finding that the government should not be called a GNU, then it would be considered.

Motau said the SABC has a duty to explain if there is a controversy over a title, but unless there is any finding, the broadcaster can continue using a title — highlighting an example of a doctor being investigated for the title.

Motau further argued that the naming of the government was rather a political issue.

In response, advocate Dali Mpofu, who represents the MKP, argued that the case is still not answered, citing that the case is not about suppression of use.

