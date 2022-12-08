SACP not backing down, wants Janusz Waluś back in his jail cell

The SACP has vowed to continue with protests to voice the party’s opposition to the release of Chris Hani’s Killer, Janusz Waluś, on parole.

Waluś was discharged from the prison hospital on Wednesday and immediately released on parole. He had been admitted to the hospital after he was stabbed by a fellow inmate at the Kgosi Mampuru correctional centre in Pretoria last week.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed on Wednesday that Hani’s assassin had been freed under “strict” parole conditions. His release was warranted by the Constitutional Court, which deemed him fit for parole after serving 29 years of his life imprisonment sentence.

However, the SACP and the Hani family are disappointed and have filed an application with the apex court to rescind its decision.

According to SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo, the party has also filed an application with the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights “as part of the legal avenues available to us in seeking justice and equal access to courts”.

“Together with our allies and other interested South Africans, we will also continue with our programme of mass mobilisation. We will not be deterred. We are continuing with our 135-days programme of action up to 10 April 2023, the 30th anniversary of the commemoration of Chris Hani,” he said.

“Among others, we demand a full inquest into the assassination of Chris Hani to seek full disclosure of the truth, accountability and justice.

“We have resolved to expand the campaign to cover other victims of apartheid and seek justice for their families, including the families of the “Craddock Four”, namely Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlauli, and Sparrow Mkhonto.”

Also read: Janusz Waluś walks out of prison hospital straight to freedom

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author