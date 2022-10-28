Sam Matekane officially Lesotho Prime Minister

Lesotho’s esteemed businessman and leader of the Revolution for Prosperity party (RFP), Samuel Matekane has officially been inaugurated as Prime minister of the Mountain Kingdom.

The wealthy businessman succeeds Moekesti Majoro, an economist and politicians attached to the All Basotho Convention party.

Matekane was appointed to the ministry by His Majesty King Letsie III on Thursday. The appointment follows Matekane’s victory at the General Election held last week where his party nearly scooped a complete majority of seats in the country’s National Assembly. The RFP, which was only established in March this year, won 56 out of the 120 seats available at the parliament in Lesotho.

Addressing a fervent crowd cheering him on at the Setsoto stadium in Maseru, Lesotho on Friday, Matekane said to him, the address represents a social contract in which he makes a promise to “make Lesotho straight again”.

Matekane said he is aware of his mandate and plans to deliver as expected.

Said Matekane: “I am fully aware of the profound nature and deep seriousness of this responsibility and I don’t take it lightly. But then I thank the almighty God for I know that he is crazy sufficient for me and that his power and blessings will multiply in my weakness, I shall not fear for he will always hold my hand and give me all the guidance I need.”

In his native language, Matekane prompted the Basotho people to rely on him for the restoration of the kingdom.

“Bua morena mohlanka wa hao o mametse. Ntate roma nna hoya pholosa sechaba sa hao,” he said.

Matekane plans to restore the economy of the kingdom

Currently, Lesotho which is geographically circled by South Africa and economically attached to it, is economically unstable. According to the 2022 Index of Economic Freedom, the Kingdom’s overall economic freedom score of 48.1 is below the regional and world averages making its economy 157th freest in the index.

The economy of Lesotho is based on agriculture, livestock, manufacturing, and mining. It is heavily dependent on inflows of workers’ remittances and receipts from the Southern African Customs Union (SACU).

Addressing the Kingdom’s economic state, Matekane outlined how Lesotho has reached economic recession, notwithstanding the world’s economic crisis.

“Recent research shows that Lesotho’s macroeconomic position has been deteriorating since 2015, and our economy has been in recession since 2017. Lesotho’s public spending has increased over the last few years and has reached 65% of GDP in this financial year. Today, 86% of Lesotho’s national budget is absorbed by government consumption. Particularly public wages which are estimated to be 32% of our GDP, and public procurement which is roughly 35% of our GDP is key in determining the effectiveness of our government in delivering essential services, programmes, and projects. But it is arguably the worst managed,” he said.

Added Matekane: “Government income depends quite heavily on revenues from SACU sacrums which are declining… Our economy is driven by government spending which itself depends on debt to finance public investments. The inability of the private sector to play its part in creating employment has led to a situation in which the public sector has become a critical source of employment for our people.

“Yet as indicated above, the public sector itself does not have a defendable income, a situation which is likely to get worst going forward. Sadly even the high spending in the public sector has not translated to satisfactory performance and high productivity all in all. It is a very unsustainable module of economic growth. Additionally, the manner in which we spend the little resources that we have also leaves a lot to be desired. Our capital budget is a tiny 27% of the total budget compared to the whopping 73% in the recurrent budget.”

Making a promise to the King, Matekane declared that under his leadership, the government will pursue six key strategic goals which, according to him, are outlined in the second national strategic development plan.

Enhance inclusive and sustainable economic growth and private sector job creation Strengthen the human capital Build an enabling infrastructure Strengthen national government and accountability system for improved service delivery Strengthen climate risk management resilience and adaptation Strengthen public financial management

He said, however, that his ability to achieve these goals “will depend on the actions that which government will take in the first hundred days.”

“Kgotso, pula, nala,” concluded the new PM.

South Africa-Lesotho relations

Lesotho depends on South Africa for most of its economic affairs and some of its policies are aligned with those of the country. Both Lesotho and SA are member of the Common Wealth of Nations, Southern African Development Community (SADC), and SACU.

South Africa which has a water crisis, is boosted by Kingdom through the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP). The Kindom which has several large dams and tunnels, supplies water to the Vaal River System in the country.

At the ceremony which was attended by tens of thousands of Basotho, several heads of state, and high-powered business delegations from other continents, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, EFF leader CIC Julius Malema, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and President Cyril Ramaphosa were also in attendance.

Ramaphosa was honoring an appointment by SADC to facilitate peace talks in Lesotho with the aim of bringing reforms to the Mountain Kingdom. Ramaphosa took the podium to congratulate the Matekane on his new appointment and reminded the kingdom of its relationship with South Africa and the rest of the SADC countries, as well as the mandate of the relations.

The president said: “We [therefore] welcome the commitment of the incoming Government to give priority to the finalisation of this important work. We believe that the issue of justice and reconciliation is within the grasp of the Basotho.

“With the completion of the work of the SADC Facilitation Team, I am confident that the Government of Lesotho and all stakeholders will give the same support and cooperation to the Oversight Committee that was established by the 42nd SADC Summit to oversee the implementation of the national reforms.”

Ramaphosa also showed gratitude to the King and Matekane for their leadership, guidance, and cooperation.

“In conclusion, I wish to express my gratitude to His Majesty King Letsie III for his guidance and leadership. I wish to thank the former Prime Minister and the Government of Lesotho, the National Reforms Authority, all political parties and stakeholders, and international cooperating partners for their support and cooperation during the facilitation process.

“Lastly, I wish to commend the people of Lesotho for their shared determination to restore peace and stability and to forge a just and prosperous future for the Kingdom.”

“Please be assured of our continued support and solidarity,” he concluded.

ARRIVAL: HE President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives at Setsoto Stadium in Maseru, Lesotho for the Swearing-in Ceremony of newly-elected Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Right Honourable Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane.#BetterAfricaBetterWorld 🌍 pic.twitter.com/oRQThhuq1V — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 28, 2022

Congratulations Mr. Prime Minister of the the Kingdom 🇱🇸 Lesotho. Moruo Ke Bophelo. Best wishes pic.twitter.com/0FqXH0tueN — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 28, 2022

CIC @Julius_S_Malema with the Prime-Minister Elect Sam Matekane ahead of his inauguration in Lesotho. Political liberation in Africa began from the North to the South, the economic emancipation of the continent will move from the South to the North. Pan-African Unity now! pic.twitter.com/69SqomPu61 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 28, 2022

♦️Must Watch♦️ The CIC @Julius_S_Malema has arrived at the inauguration of the new Lesotho Prime Minister, Sam Matekane. The CIC is welcomed with joy and warmth by the people of Lesotho! Africa Will Be One! pic.twitter.com/f78pQyN1Vh — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 28, 2022

