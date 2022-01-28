REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
SAPS to probe allegations against WC MEC Albert Fritz

By Nompilo Zulu
MITCHELLS PLAIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 10: Western Cape Provincial Minister of Community Safety Fritz Albert engages with teenagers during the Youth Safety Ambassador Programme on June 10, 2021 in Mitchells Plain, South Africa. According to a media release, the programme currently has more than 1000 Safety Ambassadors placed at different institutions around the province. This project forms part of the Violence Prevention component of the Provincial Safety Plan. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)

Johannesburg – A probe into the Western Cape MEC of Community Safty has intensified further.

The South African Police services are acting on the matters relating to serious allegations against the suspended MEC Albert Fritz.

This comes after Fritz has been caught up in a scandal after sexual assault allegations were leveled against him by employees.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde took a decision to suspend the MEC on Sunday, after first learning of the claims in November and this month receiving formal affidavits from complainants.

He further requested an independent probe into the allegations.

The nature of the misconduct allegations has not been divulged but Winde has not ruled out the possibility of criminal charges.

On Thursday, the African National Congress called on the police to probe the allegations against suspended Fritz.

The provincial commissioner’s spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed that the letter formed part of a series of submissions from various parties.

Potelwa also confirmed that an inquiry has been opened by police, while key pertinent documentation is awaited before a case is registered.

According to police, no criminal complaints have been opened against Fritz.

In a statement, Potelwa affirms gender-based violence remains a priority for the SAPS.

