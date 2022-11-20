E-edition
Self-absorbed ANC needs rescuing, warns Motlanthe

By Sunday World
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lisa Hnatowicz)

ANC heavyweight Kgalema Motlanthe says the ANC needs rescuing to prevent further damage to its reputation. In a wide-ranging interview with Sunday World in his offices at Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, this week, Motlanthe, who also served a stint as the country’s president, warned that internal party squabbles, slates mentality and vote-buying were attributes that were destructive, and not helping the organisation to regain its moral high ground – “a trait the ANC was associated with, but which is now becoming elusive”.

