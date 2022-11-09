‘Self-serving DA-led coalition to blame for collapse of Ekurhuleni’

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in Ekurhuleni is concerned that residents will continue to be subjected to dismal levels of service delivery following the re-election of Tania Campbell to the mayoral position.

Campbell, a DA councillor, was ousted in October when a motion of no confidence was tabled against her leadership.

Campbell, who led the coalition government since 2021, was voted out office at a council sitting on October 26. One hundred councillors voted in favour of the motion while 93 voted against it.

The ANC, who were hot favorites to win back the mayoral chain, brought forward the motion, accusing Campbell of failing to provide adequate service delivery.

In its assessment this week, the youth league blamed the “self-serving DA-led coalition” in the metro for poor service delivery, as well as for Campbell’s victory during a special sitting on Tuesday.

ANCYL spokesperson Simphiwe Patose said: “We have seen how unstable coalition governments are especially after the 2016 local government elections, from Nelson Mandela Bay metro to Johannesburg metro and Tshwane metro.

“Our people cannot continue to be subjected to such parochial power struggles. The poor are hard hit when the executive authority of a municipality is constantly changing.

“Service delivery is negatively impacted, morale of public officials becomes very low and rogue elements within the system take advantage. The ANC losing power in Ekurhuleni has led to the so-called multi-party coalition led by the DA and EFF to usher in an era of poor service delivery of the most basic services.”

Patose added that of particular concern is the impending health hazard that he claimed is about to engulf the City of Ekurhuleni.

“Waste management has completely collapsed under the multi-party coalition government. In most areas across the metro, waste has not been collected in three weeks.

“Instead of residents receiving services, we are subjected to wild claims of internal sabotage by the MMC of environment and waste management. What should be investigated is this DA-led administration, which has spent R20-million on waste management, yet all our towns look like dumping sites,” said Patose.

