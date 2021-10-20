SIU to oppose review application by Zweli Mkhize

Johannesburg – The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will oppose the review application of the Digital Vibes report brought forward by former Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize.

The SIU said it has noted the court application brought forward by Mkhize in the High Court, to review the findings and recommendations of the SIU Report relating to investigations into Digital Vibes communication tender awarded by the National Department of Health.

The report alleged that the former Minister:

Personally received undue benefits by Digital Vibes after allegedly influencing the company’s appointment as a service provider.

His son is also alleged to have received large sums of cash from Digital Vibes through third-party accounts and had R160 000 paid towards the purchase of a car for him.

Allegedly misleading the President and the nation by denying that neither he nor his family benefitted from the infamous contract.

Allegedly going against a Cabinet memorandum instructing the Government Communication and Information System to drive the National Health Insurance and COVID-19 awareness campaigns for the government.

Furthermore, the SIU has until November 9, 2021, to file a notice of intention to dispute the matter subsequent to the opportunity granted to Dr. Mkhize to consider the proposed Rule 35 Record.

The SIU is seeking the repayment of amounts received by a number of Respondents, including a total amount of R 22 million that was already frozen by means of a Tribunal Order. One of the Respondents that received money from Digital Vibes contract paid back R11,542,710 in August. — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) October 20, 2021

The SIU has confirmed that the Review Application by Dr. Mkhize does not append the implementation of the SIU Report.

The unit further stated that it seeks the repayment of amounts received by a number of respondents, including a total amount of R22 million that was already frozen by means of a Tribunal Order that was obtained on 17 June 2021.

“One of the Respondents that received money from Digital Vibes contract paid back R11,542,710 in August,” the SIU added.

“On 15 October 2021 during a Case Management Meeting held in the Special Tribunal, the Special Tribunal made it clear that the SIU Review proceedings will continue uninterrupted by the then proposed Review Application to be brought by Dr. Mkhize, and that if Dr. Mkhize wanted to try to stay the SIU Review proceedings, then he would be required to apply for Stay of those proceedings, which the SIU will oppose,” the unit said.

The unit explained in the statement that, “The matter is now pending in the High Court, the SIU will not be making further public statements or comments on the matter”.

The SIU will oppose the review application of #SIUReport relating to Digital Vibes communication tender brought by former @HealthZA Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize in the High Court. The review application does not suspend the implementation of the SIU Report. — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) October 20, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu