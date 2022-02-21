Snubbed Selamolela ‘challenges’ former allies for treasurer post

Limpopo ANC provincial spokesperson Donald Selamolela is challenging his former allies led by Premier Stan Mathabatha after he was snubbed for the provincial treasurer position following the recent regional general council meetings across the province, which endorsed President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

During the recent Peter Mokaba regional conference, some branches from Blouberg and Molemole regions proposed a generational mix, with Selamolela, known as Doso, nominated for the provincial treasurer position ahead of Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana, the regional treasurer.

However, Selamolela did not get enough nominations.

Now Derick Ngobeni, the spokesperson for the ANC’s biggest base in Limpopo, the Norman Mashabane region, which is aligned to provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane, said they were touting Selamolela for the position of provincial treasurer.

The slate is led by the region’s chairperson Pule Shayi, who is expected to contest Mathabatha’s chairperson position when the province goes to its elective conference in June.

Ngobeni said they wanted Dickson Masemola, Limpopo MEC for public works, roads, and infrastructure to become Shayi’s deputy and Lekganyane to retain the secretary position.

“We have engaged Selamolela and Masemola as part of our plan to select a top five slate that is equal to the task. We are not in a hurry. We want to consolidate a line-up that accommodates diverse interests. It must be a line-up consisting of excellence and prototype leadership,” he said.

“I reiterate that our region, led by comrade Shayi, is the biggest region in Limpopo, is not scared of anybody,” he said.

“We want nothing less but the provincial chairperson position, which will be occupied by our chairperson comrade Shayi who is a consummate and profound leader.”

According to ANC members who opted to remain anonymous, Selamolela’s snubbing was informed by factional battles in the party.

“Don’t be surprised if he is aligning [with] Norman Mashabane region because he feels betrayed by his own allies who are Mathabatha’s cronies.

“He is hurting. I put it to you that the treasurer position was suitable for him as an emerging politician seen by most former youth comrades as a formidable force.”

As the provincial conference looms, Mathabatha and his allies appear to be emerging in the regions.

The premier’s ally and outgoing treasurer, Danny Msiza, was nominated to replace Lekganyane, with Florence Radzilani a nominee for deputy chairperson, Basikopo Makamo for deputy secretary, and Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana for provincial treasurer.

Lekganyane and Masemola were snubbed by the three regions of Vhembe, Sekhukhune, and Peter Mokaba, who all supported Mathabatha’s slate, which has thrown its weight behind Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president.

