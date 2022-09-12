Some Limpopo branches pick Masondo for ANC national chair post

Three ANC branches in Limpopo that are not aligned to premier Stan Mathabatha want the principal of OR Tambo School of Leadership, Dr David Masondo, to become the party’s next national chairperson.

The branches that push for Masondo to get the top national position are those in Mopani, Vhembe and Peter Mokaba.

To make their intentions clear ahead of the much-anticipated ANC national elective conference in December, a poster is already circulating and proclaiming: “Cde [comrade] David Masondo – incoming ANC national chairperson towards unity and renewal.”

The branches said Masondo, the Deputy Minister of Finance, is the right person to lead the ANC as chairperson, arguing that his credentials speak volumes.

Masondo is the former chairperson of the ANC Youth League in Limpopo, Young Communists League national chairperson, and was recently elected as the deputy national chairperson of SA Communist Party.

“Comrade Masondo ticks all the boxes. He is a disciplined political leader who has led all the structures of the ANC,” said one ANC member who chose to remain anonymous.

“Most of our branches in Mopani, Vhembe and Peter Mokaba don’t support comrade Mathabatha for national chairperson position. We don’t agree with Limpopo PEC [provincial executive committee]. Our’s is to ensure that comrade Masondo emerges.

“We don’t want to be associated with Mathabatha and his allies who are contaminated by VBS Mutual Bank scandals.”

Another ANC source said the PEC does not represent the branches in Mopani, Vhembe and Peter Mokaba. “Mathabatha will not be the national chairperson. Masondo has all what it takes to win and is not entangled by VBS Mutual Bank scandals.”

Masondo declined to comment, noting that the ANC nominations have been postponed.

A PEC meeting resolved last week to support President Cyril Ramaphosa for second term. The meeting also endorsed ANC acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile to become Ramaphosa’s deputy during the elective conference. It also picked Mathabatha to stand for the position of national chairperson.

According to some PEC members in Limpopo, not everyone is supporting Mashatile. Other names including Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Deputy President David Mabuza have since been raised to contest for the position of national chairperson.

