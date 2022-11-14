State of coalition governments in KZN a year after local elections

November marks exactly a year since the local government elections, which arguably changed the face of politics in the country.

While KwaZulu-Natal has a plethora of hung councils, more attention has been placed on the eThekwini municipality, the only metro in the province.

Prior to the 2021 municipal elections, the ANC considered eThekwini its jewel crown, recording back-to-back clear majority. The metro is the economic hub of the province with an R55.4-billion budget in its coffers.

It took former president Jacob Zuma for the ANC to struck a last-minute deal with his longtime ally, Philani Mavundla of the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), to form a coalition. The deal allowed the ruling party to take over the mayorship while Mavundla became deputy mayor.

Mavundla was also given a crucial portfolio, becoming the chairperson of the infrastructure committee. The committee wields massive political influence in the metro.

The marriage of convenience between the two soon cracked with mayor Mxolisi Kaunda crying foul play and saying Mavundla was on a relentless campaign to outshine him.

The fallout between the pair turned into a social frenzy with Kaunda firing a scathing attack on Mavundla’s antics. There were also calls that the ABC president should be sent packing, however, his future can only be determined by the ANC bosses in the province.

Provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo has, however, given assurance that Mavundla’s job is safe.

“Whoever thinks that our partnership with ABC is over, is probably dreaming. There are also no intentions to remove Mavundla as deputy mayor,” said Mtolo.

Another council, which is the envy of the ruling party, is the Richards Bay-based council, the City of uMhlathuze on the north coast of the province.

The municipality is the second-biggest economy in KwaZulu-Natal and is underpinned by its industrialisation. It also boasts Africa’s deepest port, making it a key economic driver for the region.

The IFP snatched the council from the ANC through a deal with the DA and EFF, thus relegating the ruling party to the opposition benches. The coalition partners seem to be singing from the same hymn book.

The IFP victory at a key by-election in an ANC stronghold of eMandlankala further entrenched its dominance in the council. IFP chairperson in the province Thami Ntuli believes chances of losing the municipality are very slim.

“The recent by-elections are an indication that people want the IFP at the helm of the municipality. So far, we have good relations with our coalition partners and it’s working for the people of uMhlathuze,” said Ntuli.

“Partnerships are not for our own political egos, but they should serve the people. We do not engage in petty politics, our fixation is to deliver basic services to the residents.”

Other key municipalities that are governed by coalition governments include Newcastle, Okhahlamba, Inkosi Langalibalele, Alfred Duma, uMvoti, Msunduzi, uMuziwabantu, Umdoni, KwaDukuza, Maphumulo, Mtubatuba, Mthonjaneni, Nongoma, uMhlabuyalingana, Abaqulusi, Danhauser and eDumbe.

