‘Stores not adhering to food regulations will be shut down’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the immediate closure of all spaza shops connected to the recent tragic deaths of children.

This decision follows a foodborne illness outbreak in South Africa, which has led to nearly 900 reported cases and more than 20 fatalities among children.

As part of the government’s efforts to address the crisis, there is now a new requirement for all these establishments. All spaza shops and food handling establishments must be officially registered with their local municipalities within 21 days. Any shop that fails to comply with this deadline or does not meet health standards will be shut down.

Ramaphosa revealed that hazardous chemicals used as pesticides were at the centre of the outbreak in South Africa.

He stated that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) was asked to carry out scientific investigations. And it determined that the deaths of six children in Naledi, Soweto, were caused by exposure to Terbufos. The chemical is a highly toxic pesticide.

Prohibited for sale as household product

He explained that terbufos can cause significant health problems even with minimal exposure. Ramaphosa highlighted that this organophosphate chemical is registered for agricultural use in South Africa. But it is prohibited for sale as a general household product.

Despite this, it is still being illegally sold as what he describes as a street pesticide. It is mainly sold in townships and informal settlements, where it is used to control rats.

From the 84 spaza shops where samples were taken, only three showed terbufos results.

“As part of the investigation into the Naledi deaths, inspectors confiscated a number of illegal pesticides from spaza shops. They found instances where food was being stored alongside pesticides and detergents,” said Ramaphosa.

“It is critical to understand that this is not a problem confined to spaza shops and other informal traders. Even as our investigations are ongoing. The unregulated use of restricted pesticides in communities has become a growing problem. With devastating consequences,” he added.

Banned pesticide still in circulation

He said another illegal pesticide found on local streets may include Aldicarb. As well as an organophosphate known as Galephirimi (Halephirimi) to combat rat infestation. Halephirimi means the sun never sets. It is a street slang meaning once a person ingests the substance, before the sun sets, the person will be dead.

Ramaphosa highlighted that Aldicarb has been banned in South Africa since 2016.

However, three children in Ekurhuleni and three in Soweto lost their lives after being exposed to Aldicarb.

“In responding to these tragedies, we need to understand the cause of this challenge in our communities. One of the reasons that people use pesticides is to deal with rat infestation. The problem of rat infestation is due in part to poor waste management in several municipalities.

Unhygienic conditions

“Rubbish is not collected regularly, streets are not being cleaned, creating conditions for rats and other pests to thrive. Often, the poorest communities are the worst affected. And often the cheapest remedies that are used are these highly hazardous substances. Such… as Terbufos and Aldicarb,” said Ramaphosa.

He said multidisciplinary teams will conduct a door-to-door campaign. These include the South African Military Health Services and environmental health practitioners. The South African Police Service and the National Consumer Council. As well as labour inspectors, and other relevant authorities.

This is in an effort to assess spaza shops, tuck shops, and other informal traders, beginning in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“The Department of Basic Education will immediately issue a circular to Provincial education departments and all schools. This will be on best practice protocols for preventing and managing foodborne illnesses within schools,” said Ramaphosa.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content