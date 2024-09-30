The ANC will never be a branch of the DA, says Lesufi

ANC Gauteng chairman Panyaza Lesufi took to X to lash out at Zille.
“Gogo @helenzille, the decision to support the motion of no confidence was taken by the national working committee of the ANC, and no amount of propaganda and misuse of media houses will change that narrative,” said Lesufi.
“The decision to not incorporate the DA in the Gauteng government of provincial unity was also taken by the national leadership of the ANC; the sooner you accept this reality, the sooner the healing process will begin.
“The Bela Bill [Act] was approved by the ANC NEC subcommittee on education and health and fully voted by all MPs of the ANC in parliament, not Gauteng.
“Insult us as you wish. Call us names like rogue as you wish; reality is the ANC will never be a branch of the DA.”
Lesego Makhubela, ANC Gauteng spokesperson, stated that the motion of no confidence in Brink was based on inadequate service delivery and poor governance, which have led to the municipality — once stable — becoming a mere shadow of its former self.