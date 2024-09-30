The ANC will never be a branch of the DA, says Lesufi

The ANC has accused the DA of attempting to create a rift between the Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) and the national executive committee (NEC).

The ANC alleges that the DA has persistently sought to portray the ANC Gauteng PEC as a rogue entity that contradicts the NEC’s position, with provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and provincial secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza at the helm of the rebellion.

The accusations come after the ANC-initiated motion of no confidence that resulted in the recent removal of Cilliers Brink as the mayor of the City of Tshwane.

DA Federal chairperson Helen Zille posted on X: “By dislodging Brink, the Gauteng ANC has become the tail that wags the dog.”

