The ANC will never be a branch of the DA, says Lesufi

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo
Lesufi defends AND position
ANC Gauteng chairperson and premier Panyaza Lesufi has clapped back at DA boss Helen Zille.

The ANC has accused the DA of attempting to create a rift between the Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) and the national executive committee (NEC).

The ANC alleges that the DA has persistently sought to portray the ANC Gauteng PEC as a rogue entity that contradicts the NEC’s position, with provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and provincial secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza at the helm of the rebellion.

The accusations come after the ANC-initiated motion of no confidence that resulted in the recent removal of Cilliers Brink as the mayor of the City of Tshwane.

DA Federal chairperson Helen Zille posted on X: “By dislodging Brink, the Gauteng ANC has become the tail that wags the dog.”

Our narrative will never change

ANC Gauteng chairman Panyaza Lesufi took to X to lash out at Zille.

“Gogo @helenzille, the decision to support the motion of no confidence was taken by the national working committee of the ANC, and no amount of propaganda and misuse of media houses will change that narrative,” said Lesufi.

“The decision to not incorporate the DA in the Gauteng government of provincial unity was also taken by the national leadership of the ANC; the sooner you accept this reality, the sooner the healing process will begin.

“The Bela Bill [Act] was approved by the ANC NEC subcommittee on education and health and fully voted by all MPs of the ANC in parliament, not Gauteng.

“Insult us as you wish. Call us names like rogue as you wish; reality is the ANC will never be a branch of the DA.”

Lesego Makhubela, ANC Gauteng spokesperson, stated that the motion of no confidence in Brink was based on inadequate service delivery and poor governance, which have led to the municipality — once stable — becoming a mere shadow of its former self.


Makhubela expressed disappointment upon learning that the City of Tshwane received a qualified audit outcome for the 2023/2024 financial year.

“This is a negative result, and while it is an improvement from the adverse findings in the 2022/2023 financial year wherein the city under the DA falsified its financials to the AG [auditor-general], it is a demonstration of the long-standing precarity of the municipality’s finances,” said Makhubela.

Attempts to create divisions futile

Makhubela emphasised that the DA’s attempts to create divisions between the ANC’s national and provincial structures are futile.

He reaffirmed that the ANC operates as a unitary organisation grounded in a tradition of democratic centralism.

He also noted that the ANC’s stance on the government of unity was that participation is voluntary.

“The DA continues to throttle our comrades in the Western Cape legislature, in the city of Cape Town, and in other municipalities and yet no single ANC leader has labelled them as working against the GNU even when they treat coloureds, Indian, and black communities in the Western Cape as second-class citizens.

Makhubela challenged the DA leadership to disclose the names of local and national leaders they meet secretly, suggesting that such interactions are illusory.

