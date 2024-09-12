Time to drag Minister Simelane to court — Trollip

ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip has threatened to take Minister of Justice Thembi Simelane to court.

This comes after Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka failed to respond to Trollip’s letter requesting an independent investigation into Simelane’s potential involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank heist.

Trollip has written again to the Public Protector demanding answers for missing the deadline. The deadline for her response had been set for Wednesday.

“The complaint, filed on 26 August 2024, concerns potential corruption and violations of ethical codes related to the minister’s solicitation of R575,600 as a so-called ‘loan’ from VBS-linked Gundo Wealth Solutions,” Trollip stated in his letter.

Public protector missed her own deadline on the matter

He highlighted that they had received an acknowledgment of their complaint. And on August 28 2024, Gcaleka had advised that she would respond within 10 days. However, she missed her own deadline.

Trollip asserted that the Simelane saga was a significant impasse for the country and could not be allowed to continue without meaningful action.

He demanded an immediate response from Gcaleka, emphasising the urgency of the matter. If the Public Protector fails to comment, Trollip has threatened to escalate the issue to court.

He also noted that his correspondence with President Cyril Ramaphosa remains unanswered. This despite the acknowledgment that the report and explanation from the minister were received and needed time and space.

“What we do not have is time and space. And what we have is a minister responsible for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA),” said Trollip. “We had a meeting this week in Parliament, on Monday. The NPA indicated that they have been blocked from accessing the Zondo Commission data, which is preventing them from progressing with important investigations.”

Simelane appeared before the National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on August 6 2024.

Minister denies wrongdoing

She claimed that the money was indeed a loan intended to buy a coffee shop that would secure her income. The coffee shop was for security, given that a political career does not usually last long.

This was in 2016, when she was still the mayor of Polokwane Municipality. And Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company that illegally invested municipal funds into VBS Mutual Bank, was still contracted by the municipality.

Still paying back the loan

She also claimed that she had been paying off the loan. Also that the coffee shop still exists but is no longer in her name.

“I would like to affirm that I did not have any improper relationship with an entity appointed by the municipality during my tenure as mayor. Nor did I receive any improper benefits from Gundo Wealth Solutions.

“Much has been said about a conflict of interest due to the position I now hold. The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development plays no role in the NPA’s decisions to prosecute or to discontinue prosecutions,” Simelane said.

Trollip insisted that this was merely a talk-shop. Given that no evidence was presented to corroborate her statements before the Portfolio Committee.

