Tshwane slammed for supplying unsafe water to Hammanskraal

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) has accused the City of Tshwane of delivering unsafe drinking water to the residents of Hammanskraal.

This after they allegedly received calls from community members from Kanana, Hans View and Majaneng, all complaining about the quality of water coming out of their taps.

Malaza Skhosana, MKP MPL, claimed that the water seen coming out of their taps is one that has always been in the hydrants. He believes this could not be celebrated as a win by the municipality.

Stale water from the pipes

“After two missed deadlines for the so-called first phase of the Magalies water package plant, it is unfortunate that the three political parties that should [be] of assistance in Tshwane are resorting to political gimmicks that can literally cost lives in Hammanskraal.

“In 2023, at least 23 people died in Hammanskraal from cholera outbreak. This was allegedly due to the ongoing water crisis in the area. We therefore cannot continue to have this issue being used for political point-scoring. More so, we cannot have reckless behaviour from the city’s leadership purporting water to be safe for human consumption,” said Skhosana.

Mayor’s office confirms water is not for consumption

Zintle Mahlati, spokesperson for City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya, confirmed the water quality. She cautioned that all the water that has recently reached the taps in Hammanskraal was not safe for drinking.

Mahlati explained that the municipality will communicate when it is safe to drink water from the taps. The process now includes pushing out all the water that has remained in the pipes during the drought in the area.

The Department of Water and Sanitation, City of Tshwane, and Magalies Water Board released a statement. They explained that Mandela Village, Marokolong and Ramotse will be the first to receive clean water in the first phase. These include Kekana Gardens, and Babelegi Industrial.

“The remaining modules are due to be completed in March 2025, April 2025 and June 2025 respectively. Once the other modules have been completed, all areas of Hammanskraal will then be supplied with piped water. The water will be from the package plant.

Water tankers being used to supply water

“In the meantime, other areas of Hammanskraal will continue to receive clean drinking water through water tinkering. This water that is supplied through water tankers obtained from other Rand Water and Magalies Water pipelines. It is regularly tested, and is safe to drink,” reads the statement.

