Tshwane takes workers’ wage dispute to Labour Court

As the municipality was unable to come to an agreement with its workers regarding a pay rise, Nasiphi Moya, the mayor of the City of Tshwane, says that they had taken their case to the Labour Court.

The backlog of wage increases, according to Moyo, was inherited from the previous administration, which was unable to carry out the increases in accordance with the agreement.

However, Moyo emphasised that the new administration was making every effort to deliver wage increases to all.

They appeared before the Labour Court to review decisions dismissing their applications for exemption from the 3.5% and 5.4% wage increases for the first and third years of the South African Government Association (Salga) collective agreement, respectively.

Financial difficulties

She explained that the city was facing serious financial difficulties, which have forced them to make tough decisions about wage increases under the collective agreement.

She added that they are asking for a new panellist to reconsider the 3.5% wage increase and for the Labour Court to replace the panellist’s decision on the 5.4% increase, taking into account the available evidence.

Moya said that these issues are still being considered by the court, and they are hopeful that the court will understand the city’s financial difficulties.

Judgment has been postponed in both cases.

She said they have been trying to file a mutually acceptable resolution of these challenges with the involvement of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration as a mediator.

However, the Independent Municipal and Allied Union reportedly withdrew from the wage negotiations, but the South African Municipal Workers Union remained open to discussions.

City not opposed to pay increases

She highlighted that they still respected choices made by unions for the best interest of their members but noted that failure to reach agreement left the city with no choice but to approach the court.

She said: “It is regrettable that we were not able to reach an out-of-court settlement with the unions, as the city is not opposed to increases in principle but needs to ensure that any increases that are granted are affordable and will not plunge the city into further financial challenges.

“We remain open to engaging with unions and other stakeholders to explore sustainable solutions.

“Our aim is to find a mutually beneficial agreement that allows us to support workers while balancing the need to ensure the financial stability of the city.”

