‘Tuck shops will return to our people through investment’

North West premier Lazarus Mokgosi says state investment in the townships and rural economies is a necessary strategic move to rejuvenate these areas, and it will also motivate locals to own and run tuck shops and spaza shops again.

Mokgosi, in an interview with Sunday World, outlined an ambitious plan to address several pressing issues in the province, including the decline of locally owned tuck shops, illegal immigration, and substandard living conditions within the province.

He highlighted that during the provincial government’s flagship “Thuntsa Lerole” programme — an initiative to fasttrack service delivery through multi-departmental interventions — the collaboration between officials from home affairs, the police, and municipal inspectors has assisted in ensuring that communities do not face health hazards.

“We’ve encountered illegal immigrants, unhealthy conditions, and expired food,” Mokgosi stated, shedding light on the urgent need for intervention in the township economy.

He said the decline of locally owned tuck shops is a growing concern. “Our people have an odd approach to business.

Desire for quick wealth

“We used to own these tuck shops. The abandonment of these tuck shops by our people is a new phenomenon.”

He attributed this shift to a pervasive desire for quick wealth.

“When people earn a profit of R500 a day and see others driving luxurious cars, they wonder what those individuals are doing differently,” said Mokgosi.

“This often leads them to abandon their original ventures in pursuit of perceived instant success.”

In response to this trend, Mokgosi emphasised the critical role of tuck shops in the township and rural economies.

He believes that these small businesses are the backbone of local commerce and can stimulate economic growth if properly supported.

“I have told the MEC for economic development, environment, conservation, and tourism that we need to approach the tuck shop issue differently.”

The proposed strategy involves allocating more resources to support tuck shops as a pilot project.

“Let’s make a more impactful allocation for tuck shops, pilot it, and see how it works,” he suggested.

Economic empowerment

The initiative aimed to model a practical plan that identified potential beneficiaries and provided them with the necessary support to thrive.

By doing so, the provincial government hoped to reintegrate local entrepreneurs into the township economy and foster sustainable growth.

Mokgosi said his vision extended beyond mere financial support and was an investment in the future of the township and rural areas.

“The government must invest in our township and rural areas. This investment would not only revive tuck shops but also create a ripple effect, boosting local employment and community development.”

He said that as Thuntsa Lerole moved forward, the North West stood at a pivotal moment, as the success of this initiative could serve as a blueprint for similar efforts across the country, potentially transforming the landscape of township economies nationwide.

He said that this bold vision, coupled with strategic investment and community collaboration, could very well set a new course for economic empowerment in townships and rural areas.

