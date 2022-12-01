Voices calling for Ramaphosa’s head are growing louder

The damning recommendations of the Section 89 Panel, which concluded that President Cyril Ramaphosa committed gross misconduct and broke his oath of office when he concealed the theft of millions of dollars stashed in his farm in Phala Phala, has ignited voices calling for him to face the music.

KwaZulu-Natal is now leading a charge to see Ramaphosa out of office, saying he should take a leave of absence and focus on his woes.

“The president is facing serious charges and our view is that he should vacate office and be allowed time and space to clear his name,” explained a member of the ANC provincial executive committee who is not authorised to speak to the media.

“We don’t believe that there would be a leadership crisis in the country because in the interim, comrade DD Mabuza can be sworn in as the head of state.”

He added that as consistent with ANC culture, the party hopes the president will not be forced to relinquish his position, but will step down voluntarily.

“We know that the president will take a leaf from former president [Thabo] Mbeki when he was recalled. He did what the organisation had called upon him to do and resigned as the president of the republic,” he said.

Sunday World understands that in the aftermath of the panel’s report, various caucuses were held in ANC key regions, where it was decided that the upcoming special ANC national executive committee meeting should call for Ramaphosa to step aside.

“We will not be pushing this motion alone, but like-minded comrades from other provinces are with us,” said an ANC insider who is close to developments.

Ramaphosa is currently leading the race to be re-elected as party president. He is being challenged by former health minister Zweli Mkhize, whose hopes are carried by his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga told Sunday World that it is the end of the road for Ramaphosa, saying what worsens his woes is an internal revolt he faces.

“The president is in trouble, he is in a severe crisis. To expect the president to survive after this will be a pure miracle. His own cabinet ministers are calling for his removal. He has been pushed to the corner,” said Mathekga.

He said the ANC was caught napping and had no political strategy on what will happen should Ramaphosa face impeachment.

Among its key findings, the panel said the president has committed a gross violation of his oath of office and has willingly and intentionally concealed what transpired at his farm.

Chaired by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, the panel added that there are reasonable grounds for parliament to have a discussion around Ramaphosa’s impeachment.

