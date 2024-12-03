‘Wasteful’ municipality slammed for creating deputy mayor post

The Gauteng DA has accused the Mogale City local municipality of improperly electing a deputy mayor, Bongani Nkosi, claiming that the municipality cannot financially afford the position.

The DA has called for the municipality to reverse its decision and warned that failure to do so could result in legal action.

The party has also written to the speaker of council, Doreen Davids, demanding that she call a council meeting where public representatives can discuss the election of the deputy mayor.

Bloated council

Tyrone Gray, the DA Mogale City caucus leader, said the party was highly concerned with the expansion of the Mogale City executive, which he said is failing.

“The IFP has now joined the executive in Mogale City as the new deputy executive mayor, supported by the ANC and EFF in council,” Gray said.

“Already unable to run the municipality effectively, executive mayor, councillor Lucky Sele, felt it necessary to further bloat an already ineffective executive.

“Most problematic though is the way that the speaker of council, councillor Doreen David, bulldozed the election through failing to follow the correct process.

“In accordance with the law, the Mogale City council was supposed to take a resolution allowing for the appointment of the deputy mayor; however, this never happened.”

Service delivery

Gray argues that instead of spending on other executive positions, the municipality should rather focus on service delivery, stating that roads are dilapidated and water insecurity is still not sorted out.

He emphasised that filling the position without necessity is irresponsible and wasteful.

“By misleading the house and bulldozing the appointment through, it is in violation of Schedule 7 of the Municipal Structures Act.

“There will be no delegation of powers to the deputy executive mayor at this point, as the position does not exist in the Mogale City local municipality organogram, effectively paying someone to do absolutely nothing,” said Gray.

Nkosana Zali, spokesperson to the executive mayor, said the parties contesting the Council Resolution have a constitutional right to challenge the matter through other platform, including escalating it to the Gauteng Provincial Government or the courts.

He said the Speaker will only conduct council meetings as per the calendar and that agenda items would be directed by the municipality’s leadership.

Zali highlighted that before the election, council held a debate and the majority of councillors agreed that a deputy mayor should be elected, Nkosi was the sole nominee and was elected unopposed.

“The election, which was more than necessary given the huge tasks of rebuilding the city that confront the political leaders of the institution, follows the prescripts of the Municipal Structures Act and had prior approval from MEC for CoGTA and Infrastructure Development, Jacob Mamabolo,” said Zali.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content