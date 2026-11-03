WATCH | Elections 2026 | MK Party watching IEC ‘with hawk eyes’, says Bongani Baloyi

Bongani Baloyi, the mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg under the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party umbrella has vowed that the ‘gwaza brigade’ will be watching the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) with hawk eyes during these local government elections.

Baloyi cast his vote at the St Peter’s Prep Schools in Sandton on Tuesday where he also said he was confident that Joburg residents would give MKP a chance to lead the embattled city.

MKP mayoral candidate for Joburg, Bongani Baloyi who was the youngest mayor in the country during his stint in Midvaal, says his experience in governance can help take the City forward. He was voting at the St Peter’s Prep Schools olin Sandton on Tuesday. 🎥 Mawande Amashabalala https://t.co/ahGIEIGbEG — Sunday World News (@SundayWorldZA) November 3, 2026

With MKP still claiming vote-rigging in the 2024 national and provincial elections, despite no substantial evidence to prove their claims, Baloyi said the green army was this time more vigilant thanks to the 2024 experience and would leave no stone unturned to ensure that every MKP vote is counted accordingly.

He said their party agents were on high alert against IEC officials who might try ‘creative’ means to rob them.

Baloyi is contesting in the hotly-contested City of Joburg where all major parties have fielded their heavyweights including Helen Zille for the Democratic Alliance (DA), Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Vuyo Zungula for the African Transformation movement (ATM), among others.

‘Sigade umzila wethu’

Baloyi said MK Party agents and members “bawugadile umzila” (are watching with hawk eyes) as special votes opened on Monday.

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“MK Party supporters and voters must come out in their numbers and sigade umzila wethu (we watch our votes with hawk eyes) because we know these people (IEC) cannot be trusted, they wish to engage in some shenanigans but ours is to ensure that they do not succeed,” said Baloyi.

READ: Bongani Baloyi’s chilling diagnosis of how Joburg collapsed since 2021

“We are watching them (IEC) very closely. And obviously our position is to operate from a position of distrust and that is why we have deployed all sorts of machanism(s) to protect our interests and our votes.

“Political parties have a responsibility to provide oversight over the IEC, so that is why we have party agents everywhere. We are much more organised and ready now, we have structures across the length and breath of the country. What happened to us in 2024 is not going to happen again,” he added.

Benefits of his Midvaal experience

Baloyi, a former youngest and best performing mayor in the country during his stint at Midvaal under the DA, says his governance experience should convince Joburg residents to have confidence in the MKP.

He also said that because MKP was notorious for its founder and leader former President Jacob Zuma chopping and changing leaders, voters in Joburg can rest assured that should he underperform once they have place him in power, he would be removed immediately.

READ: MK Party chief whip defies Zuma’s orders on four MPs

“I have an experience of governnance and I have mastered governance so Joburg residents must expect improved service delivery and over a period of time will start to see organisational improvement overall in the city,” said Baloyi.

“Joburg is the most significant city of Africa and continues to hold the aspirations of a lot of our people. That is why is is important that Johannesburg is rescued and given to a mayor who is a true governor, not someone who is a DJ by night and MMC by day.

“MKP is the most decisive political party so residents can rest assured that if I do not deliver and they do not see a visible improvement of services, I will not be there long enough.”

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