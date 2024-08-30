We are not a subsidiary of DA, Mashaba says of Tshwane coalition

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has hit back at the DA for alleging that his party has betrayed the residents of Tshwane.

This comes after ActionSA indicated that it is exiting the multi-party coalition government in Tshwane, citing the DA’s incompetence in governing the city.

One of ActionSA’s members, according to Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink, informed him that the party was leaving the coalition.

However, ActionSA was yet to formally communicate its multi-party coalition exit plans with Brink.

Break-up will destabilise Tshwane

ActionSA has been negotiating with the ANC to form a new governing partnership in Tshwane. However, the ANC recently retracted its motion of no confidence against Brink.

Kwena Moloto, the spokesperson for the DA in Tshwane, said the coalition break-up would destabilise the metro.

Moloto asserted that this move would halt the progress that has been made to rescue the city from decay.

He insisted that ActionSA had sold out Tshwane residents to the EFF.

Mashaba said the DA has been actively pursuing a covert alliance with the ANC to jeopardise the governing coalition in favour of its desire to consolidate an exclusive arrangement with the ANC.

He said the DA, which he referred to as the deceptive alliance, was the root cause of instability in metros across Gauteng.

Petition to stop ActionSA’s exit

He highlighted the demotion of former Tshwane mayor Randall Williams, the abandonment of former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, and the deliberate spoiling of votes for the speaker of Tshwane.

He said this position was meant for an ActionSA member in respect of the coalition but was deliberately taken away from the party.

“So, in respect of the coordinated attacks from the DA, who mistakenly behave as if we are a subsidiary of their dishonest enterprise, ActionSA wishes to affirm that we will forge ahead with our review of our working relationship within the Tshwane coalition over the next two weeks and will formally pronounce on the outcomes at the conclusion of our internal processes,” said Mashaba.

The DA has also started a petition to stop ActionSA from leaving the multi-party coalition. The blue party’s petition had, by the time of publishing, received 29 652 supporters.

