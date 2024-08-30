‘We’re taking war to extortionists,’ warns Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a strong warning that law enforcement agencies are determined to deal justice to those who terrorise communities and businesses.

The president was speaking during the signing ceremony of the Cooperation Agreement to Combat Crime in Cape Town on Friday.

“Today, by signing this cooperation agreement, we are saying ‘enough is enough’. Genoeg is genoeg. Kwanele. Our mothers and daughters here in the Cape are tired of not being able to walk around…without fear. We want those criminals to be caught and arrested. They must not be seen here in our streets.

Enough is enough

“Parents, teachers and learners… are also saying they are tired of thugs causing chaos at schools. Bringing weapons and drugs into the classrooms. They are tired as young people that their lives are being wasted by…drugs. The people also no longer want to see these things peddled among them,” he said.

The president referenced an incident where four would-be extortionists were killed during a shootout with police. He said police were pouncing on those terrorising the community.

“We are now taking the war against those who extort money. And we are taking the war against the construction mafia. We are taking the war against gangsters. And we are now going to take you on, and make sure that you are brought to justice,” he asserted.

The president assured residents and businesses that government has heard their cries. It is working to address the challenge of crime, he said.

Government working to address challenge of crime

“The gangsters are tearing our communities apart, and this is costing lives. Businesses are being forced to pay protection fees. [They are] under siege from criminals who are destroying their businesses. We are here to show you that we do take your concerns into account. And we take them seriously.

“The South African Police Service is at the forefront of the fight against crime. It is making progress in taking our streets back from criminals. Last year…we launched Operation Shanela. It brings together various law enforcement agencies to deal effectively with crime.

“Since March 2023, more than 800,000 suspects have been arrested for various offences. These range from murder, rape, kidnapping, GBV and a whole number of other acts of criminality,” he said.

The resident added that in the Western Cape, Operation Shanela is also “making its mark”.

“We are clamping down on illicit firearms. During police operations in the Western Cape, over a 12-month period, more than 3,000 firearms were confiscated. Dedicated task teams are disrupting drug operations across the province.

“For example, in July, law enforcement officials intercepted cocaine with an estimated value of R252-million. [This was] in Stilbaai, and they arrested a number of suspects,” he said.

Joining hands to fight crime

The president explained the Cooperation Agreement to Combat Crime. He said that it will pave the way for “sharing technology and resources, information and best practice. This to improve the state of public policing”.

“Through this agreement, we are sharpening our response to serious and violent crime. The exchange of information on crime activity and suspects will make this province safer. This exchange of information of new crime trends will ensure that we are one step ahead of criminals,” he said.

Greater collaboration will make it easier to trace suspects and wanted persons who are evading arrest and prosecution. By drawing on each other’s expertise, we will be able to do much more than if we were each working alone,” he said.

Residents urged to play active role to fight crime

The president called on the residents themselves to not only leave it up to government. He urged them to join hands with law enforcement to root out criminality.

“We cannot win the war against crime without you. I want to call on each and every one of you to join national and provincial government. To join the SAPS and the City of Cape Town. Help us take… our communities back from those who cause violence, discord and criminality.

“Let us continue to work together. To realise a Cape Town, a Western Cape and a South Africa that has no place for criminals and crime,” Ramaphosa concluded.

SAnews.gov.za

