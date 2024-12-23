Western Cape mayor claims drugs were planted at his house

Bergrivier Municipality mayor Ray van Rooyen claims he has been framed after drugs were found at his residence.

Van Rooyen, a DA councillor, was arrested and taken in for questioning on December 11. This was following the discovery of drugs and ammunition at his residence.

He said the incident has frustrated him and his family, although he was not charged and was released from custody.

“The incident was a desperate attempt to smear my reputation and bring harm to my name. I am deeply hurt by what has transpired, as it has caused suffering not only to me but also to my family.

Substance, ammunition found outside his house

“I would like to make it abundantly clear that at no point in my life have I ever been involved in the selling or distribution of drugs. I have never used any drugs either. The white substance and one round of ammunition found were, in fact, discovered outside of my house. They were stashed between wooden pallets,” said Van Rooyen.

He told Sunday World that he was investigating the matter. This considering that the drugs were found outside his house and not inside. But he did not clarify if he used the help of the authorities to carry out this investigation. He also believes that the drugs were planted.

Van Rooyen highlighted that he has been committed to fighting against drugs, abuse, and other socio-related issues that negatively affect communities.

Family traumatised

“This ordeal has been immensely painful. My wife and children are reeling in trauma and embarrassment of the situation. This has also caused my pregnant daughter severe strain. It shatters my heart to witness my family tormented by something I had absolutely no part in,” said Van Rooyen.

According to DA profiles, Van Rooyen began his career with the DA as a ward councillor in Bergrivier Municipality in 2000.

He continued to serve as a ward councillor and has held various roles within the council. These include speaker, deputy mayor, and chairman of both the Community Services and Administrative Services portfolios.

