White people must be ashamed of themselves, Malema tells court

The segregation policies of Apartheid should be attributed to the anger that has led to the black marginalised communities singing the song Kill the Boer, EFF leader Julius Malema told the court today.

Malema made his second appearance at the Equality Court in Johannesburg for his hate speech civil case brought by AfriForum. The case relates to the singing of struggle song Dubul’ibhunu (Shoot the boer).

AfriForum wants the song declared hate speech and for the EFF to apologise publicly and pay a fine of R500 000. Malema disputed the assertion that the song is hateful toward white people.

He reiterated that it was a struggle song, and stated that it is not meant to incite attacks on white people or a declaration of hate speech.

Malema told the court how black people’s land was expropriated through the barrel of the gun, adding that he put himself in the position of then freedom fighters who sang the song during the struggle for liberation.

The EFF commander-in-chief said his party sang the song to honour freedom fighters. “The EFF was formed in 2014, this song was sung way before the formation of the EFF. To say people are being killed because of EFF’s song is bizarre,” he told AfriForum’s legal representative, advocate Mark Oppenheimer.

Addressing Oppenheimer, Malema said: “If you are racist, don’t feel offended please. White people stole our land, and they remain thieves, as long as the land hasn’t been returned to blacks.

“It is white people who must be ashamed of themselves, not me. They must be the ones to say sorry for the crimes they have committed. You coming here and accusing me of being racist is a huge insult, not to me but to all black people.”

