Zille and Ntuli brawl over federal council meetings causes uproar

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille and former member Mbali Ntuli engaged in a “no-holds-barred” brawl on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Twar caused an uproar on Twitter streets after Ntuli, who resigned from the DA in March, accused Zille of incompetence and called her “delusional”.

This follows an interview with 702 where Zille alleged that Ntuli had missed several meetings of the federal council. Ntuli has denied the accusations and came out guns blazing on Twitter in an attempt to defend herself.

The former DA member shared a screenshot of WhatsApp messages and correspondence between her and Zille regarding her attendance of federal council meetings.

Ntuli wrote: “You and I both know that our only professional interaction, thank God, was federal council meetings. I resigned from the Fed council a year ago. You are aware of this, so what meetings could I have possibly missed from a post I didn’t occupy?”

She argued that Zille had enquired about her absence from the meetings although she knew she had resigned.

“You then sent a baffling e-mail this year asking why I hadn’t attended meetings since last year knowing full well I had resigned. I could only surmise you really wanted me there so I sent you a correction e-mail. You neither responded nor apologised for your mistake.”

Ntuli further accused Zille of bad leadership and hinted that she would not let her get away with the false claims as they could impact her future dealings.

“Admit that you aren’t running things very well what with being the chair, CEO & leader all at once. It can’t be easy to keep simple registers & see who are members of your council and who aren’t, but then don’t spew misinformation about people. You should apologise to me.

“I must address this because it creates a perception of me which could influence my dealings with new people going forward. You should resist the urge to always try to get the last silly word in.

“Nah, the DA has many great people who were warm & care about the country. It infuriates me that their hard work isn’t more recognised because of silly national leaders. Just yesterday, I was praising two of them. I still have many good friends there and respect a lot of others too,” she added.

Zille is known for her fierce and warmongering nature. In February, she engaged in a Twar with Bongani Baloyi after the former Midvaal mayor, who resigned from the DA to join ActionSA, tweeted that Zille must stop treating him like a child when he makes his own choices.

Said Baloyi: “Hi Helen Zille, whether I regret joining ActionSA in six months or 12 months is none of your business. Stop infantilising me, I am not your child, I decide what to do with my life.”

However, Zille pulled an outburst and said Baloyi is infantilising himself as he is not able to make his own choices in life. “Who said you can’t decide what to do with your life? You only infantilise yourself by seeking to protect your decision from a legitimate comment by others,” wrote Zille.

Speaking on 702, Zille said she was saddened about One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and Baloyi’s exit from the party, but not Mashaba’s.

“I was saddened by Mmusi Maimane leaving completely because nothing was stopping him from remaining as MP and getting a good portfolio and doing very well in that portfolio. So I didn’t think he should have gone. I can’t speak for him, but I think there may be tinges of regret,” said Zille.

“Herman Mashaba has left and I can’t say I am regretful about that, but he must do his own thing … He and I clashed strongly on doing a coalition with the EFF. I supposedly was saddened about Bongani, but there aren’t other black leaders I know that have left.”

In a tweet responding to Zille, Mashaba said: “I am saddened by ever coming across and being associated with Helen Zille. We make mistakes in life, and I can admit that meeting Helen was one of those mistakes I made. I am only human.”

Baloyi, on the other hand, said there is not even a single tinge of regret.

“I have no regrets from my side. My hands are full from responsibilities handed to me by the senate. Two of those responsibilities are crafting a SA Dream Vision document [which has already been submitted to senate] and forming ActionSA’s political academy from 1 July 2022,” said Baloyi.

Ok here comes the boy band. @nicholasgotsell I resigned in 2021. Helen sent me her bizarre email this year.She already knew I had resigned& my post had been filled. Here’s a screenshot from the Chief of staff in acknowledging that a year ago.Not my fault you can’t run an office https://t.co/bKVTyLpRB5 pic.twitter.com/YYq2XgQMlL — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) April 20, 2022

Also don’t be a lackey. Let Helen answer for herself. Here’s her WhatsApp a year ago. That you don’t update registers and don’t know who is meant to be at meetings is unsurprising to me but I’m not interested in you @helenzille knows how to tweet https://t.co/bKVTyLpRB5 pic.twitter.com/eA9Vd3QfwK — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) April 20, 2022

And in case you can’t read if I was recovering from surgeries that would obviously mean I was on leave even though I had already resigned. Did you expect me to join meetings from an operating table that I was no longer a part of. Do better honestly. @helenzille @nicholasgotsell https://t.co/bKVTyLpRB5 pic.twitter.com/9sbRktCyM9 — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) April 20, 2022

Try again @nicholasgotsell I even attended those meetings whilst I was in hospital with Covid and pericarditis. Pull up the recordings. I can do this all day but I won’t because I have a flight to catch and a life to live. Stop it @helenzille ain’t worth it. https://t.co/83X6uu1olI pic.twitter.com/lztCz3D5eg — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) April 20, 2022

Nah the DA has many great people who were warm &care about the country. It infuriates me that they hard work isn’t more recognised because is silly national leaders. Just yesterday I was praising two of them. I still have many good friends there and respect a lot of others too ♥️ https://t.co/Xvm03UQgtF — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) April 20, 2022

You then sent a baffling email this year asking why I hadn’t attended meetings since last year knowing full well I had resigned.I could only surmise you really wanted me there so I sent you a correction email. You neither responded nor apologised for your mistake. 🤷🏾‍♀️ @helenzille https://t.co/h33bAnbz3z pic.twitter.com/GOtX7Vi8Hb — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) April 20, 2022

Clement, I am saddened by ever coming across and be associated with Helen Zille. We make mistakes in life, and I can admit that meeting Helen was one of those mistakes I made. I am only human! https://t.co/3e4vQUZBIA — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) April 19, 2022

I have no regrets from my side. My hands are full from responsibilities handed to me by Senate. 2 of those responsibilities are: 1 Crafting a South African Dream Vision document (which is already submitted to Senate) & 2 forming @Action4SA political academy from 1 July 2022. https://t.co/W90bPXgRb3 — Bongani Baloyi (PAPA ACTION) (@BonganiBaloyiBB) April 20, 2022

