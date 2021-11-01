Zuma: “I will never stop voting ANC, it is my home!”

Johannesburg – Former South African President Jacob Zuma publicly announced that the African National Congress (ANC) is his home and pleaded with voters to continue voting for the ruling party.

Zuma was seen in his usual jubilant mood, said that he’s still an ANC member in good standing, and addressed that the party will continue to dominant in large municipalities.

“My vote is no secret, I voted ANC, the ANC is my home, I will not go anywhere,” said the former president.

Recalling his historical sentiments, Zuma reasserted that the ANC will rule until Jesus comes back.

“iANC iyophatha kuze kubuye leyandoda eyahamba meaning (The ANC will continue governing until that man who left returns– referring to Jesus Christ).”

Meanwhile, the former president through his foundation urged ANC supporters to vote for the party regardless of their dissatisfactions.

According to Zuma, democratic governance allows people to vote for the party of their own choice, but warned of voting for the party attends to people’s concerns, and said the ANC is the only party to fulfil that mandate.

He also took a swipe at other political parties, saying that they have no history of governing and lashed out on split away parties from the ANC that they will not contest the ruling party.

Zuma had just cast his three ballots at Ntolwane primary school in Nkandla.

Thomas Lethoba