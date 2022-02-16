Zuma loses appeal to have Downer removed

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has turned down former president Jacob Zuma’s bid to appeal the dismissal of his application for the recusal of prosecutor Billy Downer on the basis of bias.

Zuma lodged a complaint of prosecutorial misconduct in October 2021 and accused Downer, a lead prosecutor in his arms deal corruption case, of allegedly leaking his medical records to the media.

Zuma, who says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials have violated his rights since the beginning of his arms deal criminal case in 2005, requested to be acquitted should the court find that prosecutors treated him unfairly.

He contended that the state attorney was neither independent nor impartial.

Last month, Zuma’s lawyer Dali Mpofu said Zuma felt his case was being treated differently from others.

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation announced on Twitter on Tuesday that the former president will not be present in court today. “Judgment will be noted by members of President Zuma’s legal team,” the foundation tweeted.

Zuma’s corruption trial is set to begin on April 11 2022 depending on the progress of his appeal to have Downer removed from his case.

