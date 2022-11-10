Age doesn’t bother these loved up celebs

Age remains just a number for many who don’t mind cuddling up to partners decades younger than them.

As common as it is, it still raises eyebrows.

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher made headlines in 2005 when Moore married Kutcher who was 15 years younger than her. Just recently, American singer and actress Cher, who is 76 years old also confirmed her relationship with 36-year-old music producer, Alexander Edwards.

Back home, Tokyo’ Sexwale, 69, tied the knot over the weekend with 31-year-old Natacha da Silva. The couple started dating nine years ago when Da Silva was still a law student.

Carl Niehaus, 61, also paid lobola for his 27-year-old fiance a few weeks ago and the couple look very happy together.

