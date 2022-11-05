E-edition
Subscribe
Relationships

Prince Kaybee’s “sex is overrated” unleashes Twitter storm

By Sunday World
Prince Kaybee// Instagram

South African House DJ and producer Kabelo “Prince Kaybee” Motsamai unleashed a Twitter storm on Saturday when he advised men that “sex is overrated”.

Prince Kaybee, who has one million followers on the social media platform drew the ire of  some of his followers who accused him of not getting any action recently, hence the statement that sex is overrated.

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

 

Author

Latest Celebrity News

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.