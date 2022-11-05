Prince Kaybee’s “sex is overrated” unleashes Twitter storm

South African House DJ and producer Kabelo “Prince Kaybee” Motsamai unleashed a Twitter storm on Saturday when he advised men that “sex is overrated”.

Prince Kaybee, who has one million followers on the social media platform drew the ire of some of his followers who accused him of not getting any action recently, hence the statement that sex is overrated.

Dear Men Sex is overrated…#MasculinitySaturday — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) November 5, 2022

#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/P5964sg9v1 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) November 3, 2022

Your ability to express remorse and and guilt to the people you hurt is a flex❤️ Reflect more, it’s essential. pic.twitter.com/klTGEtaG0z — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 30, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author