Katlego Moshoana lands big television break on ‘Scandal!’

Katlego Moshoana is the latest addition to e.tv’s soapie Scandal! where she has been cast in the role of Rosinah Legodi.

Still excited about her first big role on television, Moshoana shared that she is over the moon about her journey. “In 2021, I auditioned for the role of Thlogi and I got a callback, but unfortunately I was not cast at that time. In May, I got a call from my agent informing me that I had been cast for the role of Rosinah,” she explained.

However, she was confused because she had not auditioned for any specific role, but was told that she landed the role based on the previous audition.

“For me, that was an affirmation from God that I should be doing this. I still have a lot of things I wish to accomplish and I hope this big break on Scandal! will help people see my talent,” she said.

Rosinah is Caiphus’ sister, a firecracker and full of life and energy, her goal is to find love and get married.

The AFDA graduate fell in love with acting through dancing, which she enjoyed since a young age. Moshoana became a professional dancer and has featured on various shows including Idols SA and Gauteng Sports Awards, among others.

“When I was doing my ballet dancing, I began doing character ballet which introduced me to dramatic arts. As I got older, I realised that I loved acting more than dancing.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author