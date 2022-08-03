Lebza The Villain and Nandi Madida collaborate on single

Lebogang Thubakgale, popularly known by his stage name Lebza The Villain, is gearing up to release a single with singer and media personality Nandi Madida.

The single, a mix of amapiano with elements of old house, is scheduled for release later in August, something Lebza is excited about.

The rising star and businessman said he was approached by Nandi for a collaboration after she mentioned that she loves his sound.

Born in Pretoria, Lebza sees Ivory Park in Midrand, where he grew up, as his hometown. “I was inspired by the community to make music. Music is about making people happy, is a communication tool against injustice and all other socio-economical issues,” said a Boston media and marketing graduate.

Lebza further shared that he adopted his stage name after he starred as a villain in DJ Mphoza’s video for his track Move.

He cites his biggest highlight in the music industry as being able to reinvent himself constantly and always trying to find a way to stay positive.

“I think the one thing that makes me stand out is that I stay true to myself. Everyone is doing the same thing in the music industry, but I have tried not to lose myself in the process,” he shared.

Lebza has worked with local artists including Musa Keys, Sino Msolo, Toss, Azana, and Nkosazana Daughter, among others.

