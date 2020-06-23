Shwashwi

A season to grow the pennies

By Nokuthula Zwane
Cassper Nyovest. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Even rapper Cassper Nyovest has been humbled by the COVID-19 pandemic. No more buying of unnecessary luxury cars, as he explained to fans.

Let’s hope the maturity to save and rather invest your pennies lasts way after this is all over.

