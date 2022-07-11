All credit goes to Minnie Dlamini, other celebs failed

I was disappointed by almost all those who attended the Durban July because they wore evening dresses to a day event. Who does that?

This year the theme was “Show Me the Honey”, which included a play on dripping gold, metallics, bling, and whatever honey means for everyone.

The honey was not dripping like it should have been, according to the theme. Perhaps we should opt for much simpler themes because there is a lot of walking done at that event. Disappointment is even an understatement, you know, but it’s your image anyway, not mine.

There were a few celebs who tried their best to show the honey while some, like DJ Tira, decided to come dressed in a purple suit. Not sure if he was trying to match Hollywoodbets but Malume, that suit resembled a bottle of methylated spirit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by djtira (@djtira)

Minnie Dlamini understood the assignment, and wore what people who understand how to dress to a racecourse would wear. Shwa must give you credit, you nailed it sweetheart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini)

Realistically speaking, it’s impossible to spot everyone at an event. You might even walk past your lover without realising it. Shwa spotted Nomalanga Shozi, Real Housewives of Durban, Nandi Madida, Jessica Nkosi, Mihlali Ndamase, Thuli Phongolo, Sithelo Shozi, Lerato Kganyago, Nhlanhla Mafu, Zola Nombona and Boity Thulo.

Mihlali did what villagers do, wearing a matching outfit with her date. I will leave the rumours about the man’s marriage status to Musa Khawula to opine on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

The Real Housewives of Durban cast really let me down. I mean, they had home-ground advantage but failed dismally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonkanyiso Conco (@_laconco)

Nomalanga, Shwa commends you for snapping back into your body after recently having a baby, you looked amazing. I’m sure the bees were buzzing following the honey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomalanga Shozi (@realnomalanga)

