Bridgerton: best dressed A-listers

In Shwa’s book there are aspirant celebrities and there are A-lister celebs. And if you were not invited to the Bridgerton Affair ball, then accept you have not yet arrived.

The highly anticipated event, held at Inanda Club, saw a mixture of celebrated actors, social media influencers, industry groupies, media personalities and fashion designers gather.

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi did not disappoint; to say she was the best dressed would be an understatement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi)

Connie Ferguson embodied perfection. She understood the theme thanks to designer Palesa Mokubung, who was fabulous herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson)

