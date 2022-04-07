Bridgerton: best dressed A-listers

In Shwa’s book there are aspirant celebrities and there are A-lister celebs. And if you were not invited to the Bridgerton Affair ball, then accept you have not yet arrived.
The highly anticipated event, held at Inanda Club, saw a mixture of celebrated actors, social media influencers, industry groupies, media personalities and fashion designers gather.
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi did not disappoint; to say she was the best dressed would be an understatement.
Connie Ferguson embodied perfection. She understood the theme thanks to designer Palesa Mokubung, who was fabulous herself.
