Bianca Schoombee, the failed Miss SA wannabe, took white privilege to dizzy heights this week.

Bianca, who has forgiven herself for a racist tweet she posted as a 14-year-old — yes that’s how young she was when she discovered her racist bone — seems to think it is in order to represent a country made up of 80% “niggers”.

Whatever zol the blonde Bianca is smoking takes the cup.

