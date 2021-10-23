VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Cassper Nyovest gets ready for a ‘big fight’ coming soon

By Thomas Lethoba
Cassper Nyovest.

Johannesburg- South African hip hop star Cassper Nyovest is putting down the microphone and preparing for a ‘celeb boxing match.’

The ‘Siyathandana’ hitmaker embarked on his first session announcing that there’s big fight coming soon.

He revealed a few weeks ago that the celebrity boxing match will finally take place sooner than expected,  as the opponent has signed the contract.

He said things at this stage are still kept out of the limelight, on who will be going head-to-head with.

Mufasa, as he’s famously known as,  took to his Instagram, sharing one of his work outs.

The hip hop heavyweight challenged his rival, AKA for a boxing match, however the fight was called off after SupaMega announced that ‘Abuti Fill-up’ failed to sign a contract.

The two were supposed to exchange their blows in the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) last month.

Mufasa then moved to challenge music producer Prince Kaybee, but he called it off once more, saying Kaybee had unreasonable demands.

“The Kaybee thing is dead. I have realized that niggas wanna get clout from tweeting or they tryna finesse money to fall on incase they lose,” Nyovest said in July.

“I was looking forward 2 getting in the ring with dude but he is delusional with his demands.”

Social media mocked Nyovest for his morning fitness hinting out that the award-winning star has to real put some more work to and lose his weight.

 

 

