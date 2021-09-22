REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

Celebrity 101: Time to tell celebs they are not gods

By Nompilo Zulu
Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels

Johannesburg- Since some celebrities think they are demi-gods.

It’s time to remind them they are not.

  • Your life, like your launches, is of public interest if you want fame. It’s a package.
  • You are not superhuman, just lucky.
  • You will have your ups and downs and money won’t cure them.
  • You will become irrelevant.
  • Your skills are limited, so be kind to everyone.
  • You are amazing, so milk it while you can.
  • Don’t look down on people and bore them about your newfound wealth because you think you are irreplaceable.
  • Don’t worry, you will be left alone when you are no longer on high rotation.
  • When you bang or break doors, trust me the public will be interested.
  • Celebrity is a job, so don’t insult people who want a picture because you should be grateful you are working.
  • Stay at home if you feel harassed –and sunglasses don’t work.
  • Remember who made you famous.
  • Education is important.

