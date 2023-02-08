Bubbly Sodela speaks about her digital stripping journey

Noluvuyo Bubbly Sodela is a former exotic dancer, who describes herself as an ambitious and vibrant aesthetician.

Better known as Doctor Coochie, Sodela is the founder of Aesthetics by Bubbly Sodela, a spa treatment service that offers vaginal spa treatments and facials.

The 29-year-old from Gqeberha said she was first an exotic dancer during the hard hitting Covid-19 lockdown.

“Clubs were on lockdown and I tried to do digital stripping which did really well during levels 5 and 4 on social media and on Only fans,” she said.

She then ventured into a massage spa during that time as a result of being emotionally exhausted and said she felt she needed spiritual healing more than sexual healing.

Currently on the Showmax’s reality show This Body Works For Me, Sodela said she does not believe the show was influencing girl children negatively.

“I personally do not believe that I am a role model to anyone. I am just living my life the way I see fit. In South Africa jobs are scarce and I believe people need to do what they need to do for a good time as long as it’s worth it for them.”

